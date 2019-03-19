Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison Issues Outlook on Nuevolution (NUEV)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / Positive progress in Nuevolution's (STO: NUEV) RORyt partnership with Almirall has triggered a €1m milestone payment (SEK10.5m) and we continue to forecast that it will enter the clinic in 2019. FY18 was defined by the progress in the Amgen partnership as it opted in for two oncology programmes, further validating Nuevolution's Chemetics technology. In Nuevolution's BET-BD1 programme, a development candidate (NUE20798) has been nominated; data in animal cancer models highlight that it may have synergistic effects in combination with immunotherapies. The FY18 net loss was down year-on-year to SEK99.7m (from SEK117.5m) as a result of lower R&D costs. Net cash of SEK108m (FY17: SEK110.6m) should fund operations into 2020. We value Nuevolution at SEK20.7/share.

We value Nuevolution at SEK20.7/share (SEK1,026m), vs SEK19.7/share (SEK974m) previously. The increase in value is driven by the rolling forward of our model, and we have updated net cash and FX rates.

Click here to view the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority .

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr Daniel Wilkinson, +44 (0)20 3077 5734

Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700

Dr Sean Conroy, +44 (0)20 3077 5700

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

SOURCE: Edison Investment Research Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539458/Edison-Issues-Outlook-on-Nuevolution-NUEV