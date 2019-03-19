sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call on April 1, 2019

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 280-7473 for domestic callers or (707) 287-9370 for international callers, using Conference ID: 3096235. To listen to a live webcast or a replay, please visit the investor relations section of the Company website at: ir.reshapelifesciences.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.


Investor Contact:
Scott Youngstrom
Chief Financial Officer
ReShape Lifesciences Inc.
949-429-6680 x106
syoungstrom@reshapelifesci.com

or

Debbie Kaster
Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
415-937-5403
debbie@gilmartinir.com


SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/539498/ReShape-Lifesciences-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2018-Conference-Call-on-April-1-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE