

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $739 million, or $2.80 per share. This compares with $2074 million, or $7.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $797 million or $3.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $797 Mln. vs. $1016 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.03 vs. $3.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.11



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.10 to $15.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX