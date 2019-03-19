- Event to take place in Sydney, Australia, 21 March 2019

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, will be exhibiting at the FSC Life Insurance Conference taking place in Sydney, Australia on 21 March 2019.

The FSC annual Life Insurance Conference is the must-attend event for life insurance professionals. With over 350 delegates expected to attend, the event offers a high-quality programme with a number of networking opportunities. The Annual Life Insurance Awards dinner will take place on 20 March and awards will be presented to industry representatives and organisations across a range of achievement areas.

FINEOS Corporation is uniquely poised to support the growing demands of the Australian insurance market. With over 25 years' experience working with insurers, FINEOS has been selected by 4 of the top 5 Life and Health insurers in Australia.

The flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite is designed specifically for the Life, Accident and Health market. A comprehensive, flexible and agile suite, it includes absence, billing, claims, payments, policy and provider. FINEOS AdminSuite is built on the robust FINEOS Platform and is designed to connect to the partners and digital platforms that increasingly define the insurance landscape.

Jeff Davies, GM: Customer Accounts, and Caroline Duffy, APAC Product Consulting Manager, will both be available throughout the event and would love to meet there to discuss how FINEOS can assist with your next project.

About FINEOS Corporation

