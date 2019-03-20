

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country's economy continues to expand at a moderate pace, minutes from its Jan. 23 monetary policy meeting revealed on Wednesday.



Annual inflation is expected to continue to increase gradually towards 2 percent, the bank said - and the BoJ is likely to keep interest rates low for an extended period of time to help facilitate that.



Overseas economies are also growing, for the most part.



At the meeting, the board maintained interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank. It also voted to purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs would remain at around zero percent.



