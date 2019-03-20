

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google plans to ask all Android smartphone users in Europe whether they want to switch to competing search engines or web browsers, one of two new concessions the search giant is offering to stave off complaints - and potential fines - from European Union antitrust regulators.



Google said, 'On Android phones, you've always been able to install any search engine or browser you want, irrespective of what came pre-installed on the phone when you bought it. In fact, a typical Android phone user will usually install around 50 additional apps on their phone.'



The Alphabet Inc.(GOOG, GOOGL) unit said that it would begin offering the choice of search engines and browsers to all new and existing Android users in coming months.



The choice is part of its compliance with a 2018 EU decision that found Google had abused the dominance of Android to strong-arm phone makers into installing its eponymous search engine and Chrome web browser on mobile phones.



Google also said Tuesday that it recently started testing a new format for product ads it shows atop search results that is aimed at sending more traffic to the websites of rival shopping-comparison services.



Google said, 'After the Commission's July 2018 decision, we changed the licensing model for the Google apps we build for use on Android phones, creating new, separate licenses for Google Play, the Google Chrome browser, and for Google Search. In doing so, we maintained the freedom for phone makers to install any alternative app alongside a Google app.'



'Now we'll also do more to ensure that Android phone owners know about the wide choice of browsers and search engines available to download to their phones. This will involve asking users of existing and new Android devices in Europe which browser and search apps they would like to use,' Google said.



The European Commission, the EU's main antitrust enforcer, found in 2017 that Google had abused the dominance of its search engine to drive traffic to its own shopping ads at the expense of such rivals. Those cases led to a total of €6.76 billion ($7.67 million) in fines. Google is still appealing those decisions, but the company still had to implement the EU's orders in the meantime.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX