

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that La Rosita Fresh Market Inc., a Mt. Prospect, Illinois retail store, is recalling approximately 54 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.



E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps after exposure the organism.



The problem was discovered on March 14, 2019, by FSIS investigators through routine product sampling. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The raw ground beef items were only sold in the La Rosita retail store, located at 1805 W. Algonquin Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL, 60056.



The products subject to recall, include, varying weights of ground beef packed in white trays with plastic wrap, containing 'MOLIDA DE RES GROUND BEEF' with 'Packed On 3/13/19 Sell By 3/20/19' or 'Packed On 3/14/19 Sell By 3/21/19'.



These recalled products are not to be consumed and should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. In general, FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F.



