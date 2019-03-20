Credo Bank, one of Georgia's top emerging banks has selected CR2's banking platform to power its ambitious digital banking expansion strategy.

CR2's BankWorld platform will enable Credo Bank to introduce a suite of digital products and services via internet and mobile channels into the Georgian market, and significantly help the bank target and reach corporate customers for the first time.

The decision to enhance its portfolio and service delivery channels is the latest step in Credo Bank's growth and development strategy. By choosing CR2, Credo Bank will be able to begin a digital transformation journey that creates a wide range of customer-centric capabilities suitable for deployment on any device.

"According to the World Bank, Georgia is one of the world's fastest-growing economies and its banking industry is one of the most innovative. We believe Credo Bank is poised for increased growth and profitability, and BankWorld's strengths will be critical to help drive its future success", said Fintan Byrne, CEO of CR2

"As Credo Bank begins to target both retail and corporate customers, it requires a platform with enhanced functionality and flexibility delivered with a great digital experience. CR2 takes pride in the fact we are uniquely positioned to offer that through BankWorld", added Byrne.

The project has been funded through the Technical Assistance (TA) project in collaboration of Credo Bank and Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF). The primary purpose of TA project is to increase the accessibility and diversity of financial services for clients' clients and to enhance the non-credit financial services in underserved, rural markets.

Sandro Kumsiahvilli, CIO of Credo Bank, said: "We are committed to delivering the best digital experience to all of our customers across the Georgian market, and offering them the best quality customer service with each and every bank interaction.

"We selected CR2 as a strategic partner for our digital banking transformation; we believe BankWorld's segmentation and strong customer focus will ensure Credo Bank's future growth", said Kumsiahvilli.

About CR2:

CR2 is a privately held, independent global banking software company, providing retail banking products to the banking industry in over 60 countries. Incorporated in Ireland and founded in 1997, it offers digital and ATM channels that provide personalised services built upon an integrated, omnichannel digital banking platform, known as 'BankWorld'. www.cr2.com

