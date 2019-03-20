CRO now recruiting for biostats, data management and other positions

Representatives from Synteract, an innovative CRO partnering with biotech and pharma companies to bring new medicines to market, will visit Swansea, Wales, from March 21-23 to conduct interviews for an expansion office focused on technical expertise, proposals, and financial project management. The contract research organization is responding to sustained growth of its business by ramping up recruitment now with plans to open the office in late second quarter of 2019.

The second-largest city in Wales, Swansea has been chosen for Synteract's next office location due to its proximity to multiple universities that provide access to a rich pool of skilled workers, and its history as a good location for contract research organizations. Specific job titles being sought currently in Swansea include the following:

Clinical Data Coordinator

Statistical Programmer

Senior Stats Programmer

Biostatistician

Senior Biostatistician

Process Analyst

Near term position possibilities also include Safety Surveillance Associate, Clinical Data Manager, and Document Quality Review Specialist. A full list of open positions for the company globally can be found on the Synteract Careers site.

Synteract is a growth-oriented CRO with multiple international offices, managing complex, global clinical trials in specialized therapeutic areas. It is an equal opportunity employer with competitive benefits and salaries, a collaborative team environment, and offers professional and personal growth opportunities for employees.

Talented individuals interested in interviewing can schedule an appointment with Synteract representatives by contacting Cassie Hauser, cassie.hauser@synteract.com.

About Synteract

"Bringing Clinical Trials to Life" represents Synteract's commitment to engage with drug developers, patients, investigators, and regulatory experts, to bring insights to action and make better therapies a reality. With 800 employees across 21 countries, Synteract supports biotech and pharma companies across all phases of drug development to help bring new medicines to market. Synteract has conducted nearly 4,000 studies on six continents and in more than 60 countries. It has contributed to more than 240 product approvals. Synteract offers a notable depth of therapeutic expertise in oncology, dermatology, neuro degenerative, pediatrics, and rare and orphan diseases. Connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

