20.03.2019 | 08:04
Meikles Ld - Cautionary Statement

PR Newswire

London, March 19

MEIKLES LIMITED
90 Speke Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe
Tel: +263 4 252068-71, Fax: + 263 4 252065/7
Email: reception@meikleslimited.co.zw

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the cautionary statement published in the press on 22 February 2019, the Directors of Meikles Limited wish to advise shareholders that discussions to sell certain of its hospitality assets are ongoing. The Company will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the proposed disposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at a future date.

The Directors advise shareholders of Meikles Limited and the public to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of Meikles Limited.

T. Mpofu
Company Secretary
20 March 2019.


