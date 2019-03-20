Tectonic Gold Plc - Clermont Assay Results

20 March 2019

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Clermont Project Assay resutls

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), an Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce assay results from rock chip samples at the Company's Clermont project in Queensland, Australia.

Highlights:

Samples assaying up to 8.01g/t Gold, 140g/t Silver and 6.32% Copper

Sampling program focused on bulls eye geophysical target area and old workings

About the Clermont Prospect:

The Clermont project is the northern most project area in the Company's portfolio. Previously, some twenty gold-copper prospects were worked under small claims and had profitable operations with ore mined grading up to 35% copper.

Tectonic has completed geological and geochemical surveys and defined a 3km2 area of overlapping anomalous gold, copper, antimony, manganese, phosphorous and barium mineralisation. This is co-incident to magnetic and gravity geophysical targets within the Clermont project. Assays up to 8.01g/t gold, 140g/t silver and 6.32% copper were obtained from independent laboratory results of rock chip samples collected from the survey.

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

At the beginning of 2019 Tectonic reached agreement with VAST Minerals Sands Pty Ltd ("VAST") to farm in to a 50% economic interest in VAST's diamond concession on the South African Government's Alexkor diamond mine. Tectonic plans to utilise cash flows from this project to fund further exploration and development of the Company's gold portfolio.

All gold assets held within the Biloela, Clermont and Rockhampton Projects in Queensland are 100% owned and operated by Tectonic Gold.

The Company's focus remains the Specimen Hill project and limited further compliance work is planned at Clermont over the next year.

Funds will also be allocated to progressing the Mt Cassidy prospect (within the Rockhampton Project) during the 2019 calendar year with some diamond drilling currently being planned to be undertaken at the prospect under its existing drill for equity deal with Titeline Drilling. 7,500m of diamond drilling remains available on a 50% cash payment basis under this agreement.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"Clermont is a very large target and we are slowly maturing it for further work once we have completed delineation of the Biloela projects. These results are very encouraging and give depth to the project pipeline."

Qualified Person:

Mr Jonathan Robbeson - BSc (Hons1), MEconGeol, MMinEng, (CP Geo) is a full time employee of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Signature Gold Limited, and is a registered Chartered Professional (Geology) with the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM - 304542). Mr Robbeson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the Note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange and the 2012 Edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code).

Mr Robbeson consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Table 1 information required for the reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' in accordance with the guidelines of the 'JORC Code' can be found on the Company's website for the Clermont Project.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

