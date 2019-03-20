Hainan Airlines to Launch Guiyang-Paris Non-Stop Service on March 24

HAIKOU, China, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Airlines") will launch non-stop service between Guiyang, China and Paris on March 24, its fourth non-stop route from mainland China to Paris following Xi'an-Paris, Chongqing-Paris and Shenzhen-Paris.

The once weekly Guiyang-Paris route will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and takes off every Sunday. With a spacious and comfortable cabin layout, business class is equipped with 180-degree lie flat seats. Every seat throughout the entire aircraft come with an exclusive entertainment on-demand system while passengers will be pampered with a menu of Asian and European delicacies representative of all four seasons. The use of portable electronic devices will be permitted on board during the entire length of the journey.

Hainan Airlines has to date launched 20 European routes servicing Berlin, Brussels, Edinburgh, London, Madrid, Manchester, Moscow, Paris, Rome, Vienna and Zurich. Hainan Airlines provides many value-added services to passengers, among them, package tickets, options for premium seating, car shuttle service for business class passengers, prepaid luggage, class upgrades and other services to make sure the flight is a smooth one and meets the diverse needs of our passengers.

Guiyang-Paris Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU731 B787 Every Sunday Guiyang 1:30 am 6:20 am Paris HU732 B787 Every Sunday Paris 12:30 pm 8:30 am +1 Guiyang

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721051/Hainan_Airlines_logo.jpg