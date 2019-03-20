Pharmaceutical Collaborations and Rare Diseases Drive the Drugs to Watch as New Blockbusters Are Forecast to Hit the Market in 2019

New report from Clarivate Analytics identifies seven new drugs predicted to achieve annual sales of >$1 billion by 2023

Game-changing therapies addressing immune-related and genetic disorders target under-served patient populations

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today the launch of its annual "Cortellis Drugs to Watch" report. The analysis identified seven new drugs forecasted to achieve annual sales of $1 billion or more (i.e., blockbuster status) by 2023 using data and analytics from Cortellis, the company's suite of life science intelligence solutions. Additionally, the report highlights the impact of strategies and incentives put in place by global regulatory bodies to encourage the focus of drug development on niche markets and unmet medical needs.

The drugs forecasted to launch in 2019 are described in the Appendix below and dominated by immune-related and genetic disorders including: spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and peanut allergy. This indicates a shift toward blockbuster-potential drugs targeting niche patient populations, buoyed by strong collaborations between big and specialty pharma companies to develop these therapies. Analysis also suggests the drugs highlighted in the report face a variety of market scenarios ranging from a first in class therapy with no competitors (AR-101 for peanut allergy), to having a single strong opponent (Zolgensma for SMA), to launching into a crowded market (Upadacitinib for RA), with each strategy having its own strengths and weaknesses. For the full list of drugs and their sales projections, please see the link provided below.

"This year's Drug to Watch report demonstrates the impact of regulators' incentives, including accelerated reviews and tax breaks, on drug development that targets rare diseases," explained Mukhtar Ahmed, President of Life Sciences at Clarivate Analytics. "It's extremely encouraging to see how these incentives, along with discovery breakthroughs and new R&D approaches, are positively impacting patients in under-served populations. What's more, these novel treatments demonstrate the power of collaboration across the industry, which ultimately accelerates innovation."

Projections in the Cortellis Drugs to Watch 2019 report were determined using data and analytics in Cortellis, which curates the broadest and deepest sources of intelligence, including 70,000+ pipeline products, 325,000+ clinical trials, 91,000+ deals, and 165,000 company profiles. For the first time, Cortellis Drugs to Watch forecasts include insights from Cortellis Analytics - Drug Timeline & Success Rates (DTSR), a predictive analytics tool that improves the accuracy of pipeline forecasts vs. traditional methods by 25%.

The full report is available at: https://clarivate.com/drugstowatch2019

About the Cortellis Drugs to Watch 2019 Report

Data and analysis featured in this report were derived using Cortellis, the suite of life science intelligence solutions from Clarivate Analytics.?This includes Cortellis Competitive Intelligence, Cortellis Deals Intelligence, Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence, Cortellis Clinical Trials Intelligence and Cortellis Analytics - Drug Timeline & Success Rates, a patent-pending tool that applies machine learning to forecast the timeline and probability of success across all stages of drug development.

Appendix



Drug Disease 2019 2023 Company (HQ) 1 Upadacitinib *§†|

(ABT-494) Rheumatoid arthritis 53M 2.20B AbbVie (US) 2 Zolgensma ?†|‡§

(onasemnogene

abeparvovec; AVXS-101) Spinal muscular atrophy 449M 2.09B AveXis (US)

(a Novartis subsidiary) 3 Roxadustat *§

(FG-4592; AZD-9941;

ASP-1517) Anemia in chronic kidney

disease patients on

dialysis 30M 1.97B AstraZeneca(UK)

FibroGen (US)

Astellas (JPN) 4 Ultomiris ?§|

(ravulizumab; ALXN-1210) Paroxysmal nocturnal

hemoglobinuria 170M 1.93B Alexion (US) 5 Skyrizi *|

(risankizumab; BI-655066;

ABBV-066) Psoriasis 132M 1.74B Boehringer Ingelheim

(DE)

AbbVie (US) 6 AR-101 *†|‡ ‡‡ Peanut allergy 35M 1.17B Aimmune Therapeutics

(US) 7 LentiGlobin ?†|‡

(betibeglogene

darolentivec) Beta-thalassemia in transfusion-dependent patients 11M 1.12B bluebird bio (US)

Table: Analysis of 7 new drugs forecast to enter the market in 2019 and achieve blockbuster sales of over $1 billion by 2023

Data was obtained from the Cortellis Competitive Intelligence database as of March 05, 2019. Forecasts are in U.S.$ million(M) and billion (B). *=immune-related disease. ?=genetic disorder. †=Breakthrough Therapy designation. ‡=Fast Track designation. |=Orphan Drug designation. §=Priority Review. ‡‡=first-in-class.

