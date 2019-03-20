Mexican Action - An enthusiastic adventure in the Pacific

GUANGZHOU,CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Eight Chinese with distinct characteristics and backgrounds have had an unforgettable experience in Mexico. For most of them, this journey is also a visual feast, from ocean creatures like whales, dolphins and hammerhead sharks to hydrogen sulfide layer holes on the sea bed.

"The greatest views are only for the ones who can reach them" Drifting on the ocean for eight days, the warriors' determination has been tested by unstopping drafts and unpleasant meals. They will also need to conquer their fear towards the secluded dark environment before having to see the fabulous sites.

How would they react when they face physical and mental exhaustion? What will happen when confronting issues caused by different languages, dissimilar values, and varying purposes? Mood changes along with the surroundings, how would they cope with getting pushed out of their comfort zones? Is it the environment that's changing them, or is it just an unfamiliar of themselves revealing from deep inside their hearts?

They video the scenes as well as themselves in the scenes, and these will show you the incredible landscape and their true selves at that moment. Hope those beautiful scenery will bring you enormous pleasure and trigger you to look inside your heart and hopefully find another aspect of yourselves that has been suppressed or hidden away.

30,000KM, 20 days, North America, the Pacific, Sokolo Islands, Cancun Cave, boat stay, whales, dolphins, devil fishes, seals, hammerhead sharks, storm, the world largest cave system, hydrogen sulfide layer. Everything remains unpredictable before happening.

When eight warriors first had this adventure idea, they encountered GUIYAN, a brand assembling spirits of "Dare to do"?"Pursuit of dreams" and expressing the theme "explore a different self". With perfect match, they decided to corporate with "Mexican Action".

A group of Chinese converted their enthusiasm into the adventure of a lifetime by flying to the other side of the globe, only to discover who they really are. Stay in tune for more news about "Mexican Action"!

