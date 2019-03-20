Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on the importance of customer experience management. This article explains how customer experience management can help companies to stay ahead of the curve. Managing customer experience is crucial in today's highly competitive and hyper-connected business environment. An effective customer experience management can help businesses to reduce costs by lowering customer churn rate, improve customer loyalty, strengthen brand image, increase customer advocacy, and boost revenue significantly.

Challenges businesses face in customer experience management:

Creating steady customer experience across all the channels

Customers are well-informed and have high expectations from the brands today. They expect good levels of service from different channels and a consistent brand value proposition. But for businesses, it is challenging to ensure such consistency across all channels.

Integrating brand and channel experiences

Customers look for integrated channel experience, but on the part of businesses, it is a daunting task to offer due to the obstacles like legacy processes and technology barriers. Also, organizational territorialism acts as a major hurdle for businesses to set up a proper customer experience management system.

Data collection still in the phase of evolution

Today most businesses are collecting data through a method of traditional exchange which means brands offer their customers timely information for free like updates on new and existing products and gather valuable personal information in return. However, this exchange model needs to evolve in order to offer good customer service.

