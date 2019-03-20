Psychiatry UK and Digital Health Startup, Taliaz, Launch New Online Service to Deliver Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence-Genetic Testing to Depression Sufferers

Online medically-managed Predictix genetic testing service aims to reduce patient suffering by helping psychiatrists personalize antidepressant medication sooner

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Taliaz, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) health-analytics company, and Psychiatry UK LLP (PUK), the UK's leading online psychiatry service, announced today that they have launched a groundbreaking online service to deliver AI-driven genetic testing to depression sufferers. The online medically-managed Predictix service aims to reduce patient suffering by helping psychiatrists better identify the right antidepressant medication earlier.

"With depression the world's number 1 health burden according to the World Health Organization, the online Predictix service empowers psychiatrists to better tackle the often long and painful trial and error process that today's patients face to find the right antidepressant," said Dr. Dekel Taliaz, Taliaz CEO. "By using deep-data analysis, our Predictix AI algorithm, understands the highly-complex role of each patients' unique biological background and environment in driving behaviors, to personalize treatment."

Recent research shows that 65% of patients fail to achieve remission following their first-time antidepressant treatment and a further 30% completely quit their ineffective treatment.

"Available throughout the UK from the comfort of patients' homes, the new medically-managed Predictix service aims to change this status quo," said Dr Andy Montgomery, medical lead for Psychiatry UK. "Completely online, non-invasive and easy to use, patients simply consult with our psychiatrists and send over a DNA swab. Within days, our psychiatrists will have clear scientific guidance as to which antidepressant are most likely to be effective, based on each patient's' unique genetic makeup and health record."

The service was fully launched at PUK's Annual General Meeting at the end of last month, following a successful pilot phase with great feedback:

"One of our patients who had not responded to four antidepressants, reported that after starting the medication recommended by the Predictix test three weeks previous, is now feeling like 'I am a different person' and 'I feel 80% better in myself'," said Dr Adil Jawad, Psychiatrist at Psychiatry UK, MBBS DPM FRCPsych.

About Taliaz

Taliaz, an AI-health analytics company, develops personalized medicine software solutions that rely on genetic, demographic and clinical patient information to help doctors accurately identify the right treatment for each individual. Taliaz's flagship solution to empower doctors to better treat depression, Predictix Antidepressant, is available in the UK, France and Israel.

About Psychiatry UK

Psychiatry-UK is a chamber of GMC registered specialist consultant psychiatrists who work online. They provide services to both the NHS and the private sector. They are regulated by the Care Quality Commission and the General Medical Council and are listed on the NHS Choices website. They use a secure VC system to supply a fast, discreet and economic means to get medical diagnoses and treatment recommendations for all mental health conditions from the comfort of their patient's own home.

