AroCell AB: CORRECTED VERSION of March 20, 2019 Press Release: New scientific publication from AroCell on TK 210 ELISA in prostate cancer

The aim of the study was to investigate the diagnostic value of the AroCell TK 210 ELISA together with free PSA, pro PSA and PHI in differentiating prostate cancer from benign urological conditions.



The study with the title "The combination of AroCell TK 210 ELISA with Prostate Health Index or protease-specific antigen density can improve the ability to differentiate prostate cancer from noncancerous conditions" is published the peer-reviewed journal "The Prostate" and was performed in collaboration with Ljubljana University Medical Centre and the Maribor University Medical Centre, Ljubljana.

Serum samples from 140 patients with PSA values in the range between 2 and 10 µg/L were collected and the TK1 protein levels were determined using the AroCell TK 210 ELISA along with PSA-related parameters. The results showed that combination of TK1 with PSAD or TK1 with PHI has significantly higher sensitivity than those for the individual PSA-related biomarkers. These results further suggest that TK1 protein determinations together with PHI or PSAD could be a valuable tool in prostate cancer management.

" We are delighted with the promising results in this first clinical study published on the performance of the TK210 ELISA in prostate cancer, The data suggests that the combination of serum TK1 levels with the Prostate Health Index and the PSA density can lead to increased diagnostic accuracy, which supports that the AroCell TK 210 ELISA can be a valuable tool in prostate cancer management", says Michael Brobjer, AroCell CEO.

The article is can be found on the following link: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/pros.23791

