

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were notably lower on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on a U.S. Federal Reserve statement and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference later in the day for clues about the likely path of U.S. borrowing costs.



Uncertainty over the status of trade negotiations between the United States and China also weighed on markets.



The benchmark DAX was down 76 points or 0.64 percent at 11,713 in opening deals after climbing 1.1 percent the previous day.



Chemicals producer Bayer slumped 11.7 percent after a unanimous verdict by a San Francisco jury against the company.



Automakers were trading mixed after sharp gains in the previous session.



Fuchs Petrolub dropped more than 6 percent after unveiling its 2018 results.



Reinsurer Munich Re declined 1.7 percent after it issued a cautious profit outlook.



In economic releases, German producer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in February, same as in January, official data showed. Economists had expected a higher rate of 2.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX