The heavily-indebted solar developer has sold off six solar projects to a U.K.-Irish renewables investment fund for £34 million, ensuring it will be able to settle the most immediate of its reported $3.1 billion commitments.Hong Kong solar developer Panda Green has been forced to sell off an 82.5 MW portfolio of solar projects in the U.K. in order to meet a debt repayment that is due by the end of next month. The developer has to find HK$1 billion of a debt pile that was reported to stand at some RMB20.8 billion (HK$24.4 billion) at the end of last June. With shareholders yesterday agreeing to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...