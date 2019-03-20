

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2018 Group net profit amounted to 7.21 billion euros, down 16.9 percent from last year's 8.68 billion euros. In the previous year, net profit was exceptionally high due to valuation effects of around 1 billion euros arising in connection with the US tax reform.



At 9.82 billion euros, Group profit before tax in 2018 was down 8.1 percent. EBT margin was 10.1 percent, down from 10.9 percent a year ago, but exceeded the target value of ten percent.



Group revenues were 97.48 billion euros, down 0.8 percent from last year's 98.28 billion euros. Adjusted for currency factors, revenues increased by 1.2 percent.



Deliveries of the BMW Group's three premium automotive brands, BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce, grew 1.1 percent to 2.49 million units in 2018 from 2.46 million units last year.



Further, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will propose payment of a dividend of 3.50 euros per share of common stock and 3.52 euros per share of preferred stock at the Annual General Meeting on May 16.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company expects Group profit before tax will be well below the previous year's level. The company noted that some positive valuation effects recorded in 2018 will not be repeated in 2019.



BMW Group said it is confident of its ability to achieve volume growth in the Automotive segment, where it is targeting a slight increase in the number of deliveries to customers in 2019. Within a stable business environment, an EBIT margin in the range of 8 to 10 percent remains the ambition for the BMW Group.



However, its ability to influence underlying conditions is limited. Based on the prevailing conditions, an EBIT margin of 6 to 8 percent is forecast for the Automotive segment in 2019.



