BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. PPI and CPI for February and house price index for January are due at 5:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 147.60 against the yen, 1.3227 against the franc, 0.8578 against the euro and 1.3224 against the greenback at 5:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX