Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $574.3 Million Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Market

LONDON, March 20, 2019 -- Forecasts & Analysis by Biometric Type (Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, Other (Retinal Scan, Hand Geometry, Palm Vein Authentication, and Voice Identification)), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)) & by Region and Country Plus Profiles of Top Companies

The automotive industry is developing biometric vehicle access technologies that measure biological and physiological traits to grant individual access to a vehicle. Biometrics can be used to measure the physiological and behavioural characteristics that differentiate one individual from another. Companies that are developing biometrics for automotive applications have been looking beyond just vehicular access and considerations such as the ignition switch, vehicle immobilizers, rationalization, and health monitoring for driver monitoring systems (DMS).

The $574.3m Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of growing security concerns with keys and remote fobs and also because of the broader implementation of driver monitoring systems as part of ADAS. This is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

153 tables, charts, and graphs

Global Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Biometric Type Forecast 2019-2029

• Fingerprint Recognition Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Iris Recognition Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Face Recognition Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029 (Retinal Scan, Hand Geometry, Palm Vein Authentication, and Voice Identification)

Vehicle Type Forecast 2019-2029

• Passenger Cars Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Regional Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

North America Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• U.S. Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Spain Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• France Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• U.K. Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Russia Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Czech Republic Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• China Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• India Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Thailand Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of APAC Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Rest of the World Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029



South America Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Argentina Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of South America Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Middle East Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Turkey Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Iran Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Africa Biometric Vehicle Access Technologies Forecast 2019-2029

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the biometric vehicle access industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which biometric applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which biometrics company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What automotive industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Automotive OEMs

• Biometrics specialists

• Electronics companies

• Software developers

• Security specialists

• Access control companies

• Component suppliers

• Hardware vendors

• Electronics engineers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Heads of strategic development

• Marketing staff

• Market analysts

• Procurement staff

• Company managers

• Consultants

• CEO's

• Business development managers

• Banks

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Regulators

