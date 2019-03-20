A 7.4 MW solar plant will start generating electricity next month in Rangamati, in Bangladesh's Chittagong Division.The project will be the country's second-largest PV installation. In September, the nation's biggest solar plant - with a capacity of 20 MW - started generating electricity in Teknaf, in Cox's Bazar, Chittagong. The Rangamati array, which is being built in Kaptai district, will supply electricity to a nearby 2 MW hydropower plant, with the rest of its output to be fed into the national grid. The plant was built at a cost of $14 million and was jointly funded by the Asian Development ...

