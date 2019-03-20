AroCell AB: New AroCell patent granted by the EPO

The patent is referring to AroCell's proprietary technology of specific and sensitive immunological measurement of Thymidine Kinase 1 in serum. More specifically, the monoclonal antibody, XPA210-Ar1, is covered in the patent

"We are delighted that the EPO has granted this patent. This reinforce AroCell's position and increases our attractiveness as a business partner. We will continue to develop our portfolio of proprietary assets to further expand its business opportunities." Says Michael Brobjer, CEO AroCell.

For more information:

Michael Brobjer, CEO

Telephone: +46

AroCell is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, March 20, 2019 at 11:00.

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.

For more information; www.arocell.com

Attachment