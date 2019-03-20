sprite-preloader
WKN: A12CNW ISIN: SE0003883990 Ticker-Symbol: 80R 
20.03.2019 | 11:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

AroCell AB: New AroCell patent granted by the EPO

AroCell announced today that the patentnr. 3083698 and titled" Monoclonal Anti-TK1 Antibodies" is granted by European Patent Office and will be published on April 10, 2019

The patent is referring to AroCell's proprietary technology of specific and sensitive immunological measurement of Thymidine Kinase 1 in serum. More specifically, the monoclonal antibody, XPA210-Ar1, is covered in the patent

"We are delighted that the EPO has granted this patent. This reinforce AroCell's position and increases our attractiveness as a business partner. We will continue to develop our portfolio of proprietary assets to further expand its business opportunities." Says Michael Brobjer, CEO AroCell.

For more information:
Michael Brobjer, CEO
Telephone: +46

AroCell is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of Michael Brobjer, March 20, 2019 at 11:00.

About AroCell

AroCell AB, +46 (0)8 121 576 90.
For more information; www.arocell.com

Attachment

  • PM Patent EN 2019-03-20 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7172dad1-3a9f-434a-bdb5-e5da636e7849)

