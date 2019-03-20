American CryoStem Corporation: American CryoStem Completes Cooperative Framework Agreement to Expand Market Presence in Japan

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK: CRYO) a leading strategic developer, marketer and global licensor of patented adipose tissue-based cellular products and technologies for the Regenerative and Personalized Medicine industries, today announced that it has completed a Cooperative Framework Agreement with Shonan Beauty Clinic, and MEDINET Co., Ltd. which will provide CRYO with greater access to Japanese consumers for its ATGRAFT® Tissue Processing and Storage, Regenerative Medicine products and cellular platform services.

Shonan Beauty Clinic (www.s-b-c.net) is the largest chain of plastic surgery clinics in Japan. Available treatments include breast augmentation, liposuction, fat transfer, skin care, gynecology, whitening, hair transplant, eyelids and gender-change operations.

MEDINET Co., Ltd. (www.medinet-inc.co.jp) is one of the largest cell-processing enterprises and established Contract Development and Manufacturing organizations (CDMO) based in Yokohama, Japan. MEDINET possesses a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) / GCTP (Good Gene, Cellular, and Tissue-based Products Manufacturing Practice) compliant facility and provides a variety of services including cell processing and process development from the pre-clinical research stage to the commercialization stage. MEDINET services medical institutions, research facilities, and biopharmaceutical companies for the biotech industry.

The Agreement outlines the parties responsibilities and general terms for the implementation of the Company's core ATGRAFT® tissue, collection, processing and banking platform services to be delivered through the Shonan Beauty Clinic's chain of 90 clinics with MEDINET as a CDMO. Financial terms are subject to final Licensee Agreements to be executed between the parties.

John Arnone, Chairman, and CEO of American CryoStem commented, 'We continue to be focused on our international operations in locations that have large consumer bases interested in natural beauty solutions in the plastic, cosmetic and aesthetic surgical enhancement and regenerative market. We look forward to the successful implementation of our ATGRAFT® platform through Shonan and Medinet to expand our presence in Japan.'

