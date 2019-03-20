DJ PhosAgro 4Q18 EBITDA grows 51% YoY to RUB 18.6 bln

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 4Q18 EBITDA grows 51% YoY to RUB 18.6 bln 20-March-2019 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 20 March 2019 PhosAgro 4Q18 EBITDA grows 51% YoY to RUB 18.6 bln Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the three months (4Q) and 12 months (FY) ended 31 December 2018. Revenue in 4Q 2018 rose by 30% year-on-year to RUB 59.4 billion (USD 893 million), while EBITDA grew by 51% year-on-year to RUB 18.6 billion (USD 279 million). PhosAgro's EBITDA margin increased to 31% in 4Q 2018 from 27% in 4Q 2017. Net income (adjusted for non-cash FX items) almost trippled year-on-year to RUB 10.9 billion (USD 164 million) in 4Q 2018, bringing PhosAgro's FY 2018 adjusted net income to RUB 41.7 billion (USD 666 million). 4Q 2018 financial and operational highlights RUB million or % 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 Chng FY FY Chng, , % 2018 2017 % YoY YoY Revenue 59,404 45,778 30% 233,43 181,35 29% 0 1 EBITDA** 18,556 12,285 51% 74,908 50,796 47% EBITDA margin 31% 27% 4pp 32% 28% 4pp Net income 4,504 4,256 6% 22,135 25,331 -13% Net income adj* 10,899 3,700 195% 41,748 21,190 97% 31.12.2018 31.12.2017 Net debt 135,330 119,985 ND/LTM EBITDA 1.8 2.4 Sales, 000' mt 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 Chng FY FY Chng, , % 2018 2017 % YoY YoY Phosphate-based 1,492 1,599 -7% 6,635 6,485 2% & MCP Nitrogen-based 470 411 15% 2,196 1,616 36% Phosphate rock & 1,102 1,000 10% 3,947 3,734 6% nepheline RUB/USD rates: average 4Q 2018: 66.5; average 4Q 2017: 58.4; as of 31 December 2018: 69.5; as of 31 December 2017: 57.6 ** EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation. * adjusted for non-cash FX items (Net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss) Commenting on the results for 2018, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "Despite disruption in various markets, PhosAgro finished 2018 in good shape, achieving the ambitious milestones set out in our growth strategy for the period through 2020. Thanks to the professionalism of our team, the Company was able to respond quickly to new opportunities as well as to challenges arising in key agricultural markets. PhosAgro's sales geography has partially modified as a result of political turmoil in some countries of the CIS, weather conditions affecting agricultural producers in Europe and strong competition in Latin America. Despite these challenges, we were able to increase EBITDA by more than 47% in 2018 while net profit almost doubled year-on-year, pushing down the overall company's leverage. "Our strategy of moving closer to our end customers has proved to be timely and effective. We were swift in shipping products to our priority markets and spot markets in North America and Asia. Even as the industry stockpiled fertilizers in Europe at the end of 4Q 2018 as a result of the ongoing anomalous weather conditions, we were redirecting our products to Russia, the USA and Latin America in order to achieve the best netback prices. "This would not have been possible without timely upgrades to our mid-stream capacity. The modernisation of benefication plant #3 helped us achieve an unprecedented 92% phosphorous recovery rate from our apatite-nepheline ore, while the new ammonia plant enabled us to boost the self-sufficiency in the crucial feedstock to 90%. As a result, in FY 2018 we increased production of our fertilizers, which are naturally low in potentially harmful impurities, by 8% year-on-year to 9.0 million tonnes. We expect to see further growth of up to 5% year-on-year in 2019. "PhosAgro's industry-leading EBITDA margin of 32% for FY 2018 and record high free cash flow of RUB 21 billion are additional milestones. All investment projects remain on track, which meant that we kept our capex to EBITDA ratio for FY 2018 at close to 50%, in line with our guidance. All of this meant that in 2018 PhosAgro was able to cut its net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio to a comfortable level of 1.8x and deliver an attractive 50%+ dividend payout ratio. "In terms of the market environment, DAP prices peaked for a second straight year in September at USD 439 per tonne (FOB Tampa), growing by 39% from the beginning of 2017 and average at USD 419 per tonne as a result of tighter than expected supply. In the medium term, we expect the market to balance at around USD 390-400 per tonne, as new capacity from North Africa and the Middle East ramps up. The closure of inefficient Chinese production lines, which are on the upper end of the cash cost curve, should counterbalance this supply growth. "Looking ahead, we have approved a new strategy for the period to 2025. Our main focus during the years ahead will be strengthening our commitment to best ESG practices. We also plan to further strengthen our presence in key markets and solidify our cash cost advantage. All of these initiatives will further improve PhosAgro's financial and operational results and generate optimal returns for all of our shareholders." 4Q 2018 market conditions ? The average price of DAP (FOB Tampa) in 4Q 2018 was USD 407 per tonne, up by 17% year-on-year (or USD 61), driven by: ? The idling of Plant City by Mosaic, resulting in a deficit on the North American market and higher import volumes; ? Slower than expected ramp-up of new units in Saudi Arabia and Morocco; ? Healthy import demand in India due to loss-making domestic production of DAP, albeit partially offset by continuing Rupee depreciation; ? Solid growth of DAP imports in 2018 to Pakistan by 27% year-on-year to 1.27 mln tonnes, according to NFDC. ? In 4Q 2018 urea (FOB Baltic) averaged USD 289 per tonne vs. USD 241 per tonne in 4Q 2017. The price increase was driven by: ? Further cuts in urea exports from China, due to environmental reforms, and from Iran due to recent USA sanctions; ? Start of seasonal demand from India and Brazil driven by low urea stock levels. Financial performance In 4Q 2018, revenue rose by 30% year-on-year to RUB 59.4 billion (USD 893 million) mainly driven by 18% growth year-on-year in the average realised price (in USD terms) for phosphate-based and nitrogen-based products and by 14% year-on-year RUB depreciation against USD. However, a 2% decrease in fertilizer sales to 1,962 kt partially offset this growth. The decrease was due primarily to persistent anomalous weather conditions in Europe, which hurt farmers and water levels in river systems, leading to stockpiling of fertilizers at European ports and holding back seaborne shipments to Europe. Revenue by key products RUB million or % 4Q 2018 4Q Chng, % FY 2018 FY 2017 Chng, 2017 YoY % YoY DAP/MAP 19,335 14,955 29% 77,895 62,188 25% NPK(S) 15,067 12,190 24% 60,865 47,119 29% PhosRock 6,309 5,357 18% 22,098 21,158 4% Nitrogen-based 9,594 6,846 40% 37,011 22,495 65% products In 4Q 2018, gross profit was RUB 29.9 billion (USD 450 million). The gross profit margin expanded to 50% from 45% in 4Q 2017. Gross profit and margin performance for the phosphate and nitrogen segments were as follows: ? The phosphate segment saw a 28% year-on-year increase in gross profit to RUB 23.7 billion (USD 357 million), with a gross margin of 50%, compared to 49% in 4Q 2017. ? Gross profit for the nitrogen segment more than doubled year-on-year to RUB 5.9 billion (USD 89 million). Gross margin for the segment jumped to 61% from 36% in 4Q 2017. EBITDA in 4Q 2018 amounted to RUB 18.6 billion (USD 279 million), up by 51% year-on-year, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 4 p.p. year-on-year to 31%. Net profit adjusted for non-cash FX items amounted to RUB 10.9 billion (USD 164 million) in 4Q 2018, tripling year-on-year. The RUB depreciated by 14% year-on-year against the USD during the quarter (the average RUB/USD exchange rates for 4Q 2018 and 4Q 2017 were RUB 66.5 and RUB 58.4, respectively), which had a net positive impact, as prices for most of the Company's products are denominated in USD, while costs are primarily RUB-based. The depreciation of the RUB as of 31 December 2018 (RUB 69.5 per USD) compared to 30 September 2018 (RUB 65.6 per USD) resulted in an FX loss of RUB 6.4 billion (compared to a RUB 0.6 billion gain in 4Q 2017). Net operating cash flow in 4Q 2018 almost trippled year-on-year to RUB 10.2 billion (USD 154 million) driven by improved profitability, but restrained by a build-up of working capital. PhosAgro had to postpone export shipments in November-December due to unfavourable weather conditions in Europe. The Company also decided to accumulate stocks for the next application season in priority markets.

4Q 2018 capex totalled around RUB 11.8 billion (USD 178 million), down by 6% compared to 4Q 2017. Full year capex represented almost 51% of EBITDA for 2018, in line with our guidance. The main capex item was scheduled maintenance and development of the upstream business, as well as construction of new sulphuric and nitric acid plants. As of the end of December 2018, net debt totalled RUB 135.3 billion (USD 2.0 billion), representing a net debt/LTM EBITDA ratio of 1.8x against 2.4x as of end of 2017, thanks to positive dynamics in EBITDA. Cost of Sales RUB million or 4Q 2018 4Q Chng, % FY 2018 FY 2017 Chng, % % 2017 YoY YoY Materials and 8,225 7,280 13% 36,493 30,869 18% services D&A 3,946 3,696 7% 18,936 13,242 43% Natural gas 2,693 2,730 -1% 12,096 9,154 32% Salaries and 2,669 3,015 -11% 12,209 11,265 8% social contributions Sulphur and 2,947 1,729 70% 10,682 6,120 75% sulph. acid Potash 2,520 1,765 43% 10,238 8,279 24% Chemical 1,615 840 92% 6,287 4,932 27% fertilisers and other products for resale Electricity 1,279 1,339 -4% 5,474 5,451 0% Ammonium 910 959 -5% 3,015 2,287 32% sulphate Ammonia 1,475 650 127% 4,195 6,287 -33% Fuel 1,011 770 31% 3,775 3,264 16% Heating energy 162 183 -11% 564 667 -15% Total 29,452 24,956 18% 123,964 101,817 22% Cost of sales increased by 18% year-on-year in 4Q 2018 to RUB 29.5 billion (USD 443 million). The key factors behind the growth were: ? Materials and services rose by 13% year-on-year to RUB 8.2 billion (USD 124 million). This was driven primarily by growth in expenses for materials of RUB 868 million (USD 13 million) and for transportation of RUB 242 million (USD 4 million) due to high levels of operational activity. ? Depreciation rose by 7% year-on-year to RUB 3.9 billion (USD 59 million) as a result of higher capitalisation of repairs, triggered by robust production dynamics in FY 2018 and launched new facilities. ? Sulphur and sulphuric acid costs increased by 70% year-on-year to RUB 2.9 billion (USD 44 million) driven by an increase in the average purchase price for sulphur (up 52% year-on-year) and higher overall production; ? Costs for potash rose by 43% year-on-year to RUB 2.5 billion (USD 38 million), due to an increase in purchasing prices for potash (up 31% year-on-year) and higher production of NPK grades with greater potash content; ? Costs for ammonia surged by 127% year-on-year to RUB 1.5 billion (USD 22 million) due to an increase in the average purchase price for ammonia (up 56% year-on-year) and growth in consumption due to higher MAP production in Balakovo; ? Fuel costs increased by 31% year-on-year to RUB 1.0 billion (USD 15 million) due to growth in fuel purchase prices. However, this was partially offset by more effective fuel consumption. Administrative expenses for 4Q 2018 rose by 13% year-on-year to RUB 3.9 billion (USD 59 million) due to: ? Salaries and social contributions increased by 31% year-on-year to RUB 2.0 billion (USD 31 million) due to an increase in payroll ? Professional services decreased by 36% to RUB 461 million (USD 7 million) In 4Q 2018, selling expenses increased by 25% year-on-year to RUB 10.0 billion (USD 153 million). The main factors behind this increase were: ? Freight, port and stevedoring expenses rose by 32% year-on-year to RUB 5.2 billion (USD 79 million), driven by additional expenses on keeping finished goods in transportation hubs as a result of unfavourable weather conditions in Europe. This was combined with RUB devaluation, as the majority of freight and stevedoring tariffs are still denominated in USD; ? Growth of costs for Russia Railways tariffs and operators' fees by 12% year-on-year to RUB 2.7 billion (USD 40 million) was driven by a change in shipment structures and indexation of railway tariffs; ? Salaries and social contributions were up 31% to RUB 735 million (USD 11 million) mainly due to payroll indexation ? Spending on custom duties grew by 77% year-on-year to RUB 582 million (USD 9 million), triggered by increased deliveries under DDU terms. Market Outlook In the first two months of 2019, DAP prices (FOB Tampa) decreased to USD 405 per tonne from USD 427 per tonne in 4Q 2018 (down by 5% quarter-on-quarter), but remained flat year-on-year. Prices for phosphate-based fertilizers are expected to remain under pressure throughout 1Q 2019, due to the slow recovery of seasonal demand in the USA. However, prices in March should be supported by usual levels of activity in Europe and the start of DAP/MAP imports to Latin America. We expect to see a recovery in prices for phosphate-based fertilizers in 2Q 2019, driven by the beginning of the application season in major agricultural regions (i.e., Latin America, North America and India). However, growth is likely to be limited at up to USD 390-400 per tonne of DAP FOB Tampa, mitigated by the gradual introduction of new capacities from Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Conference call and webcast PhosAgro will hold a conference call and webcast today at 13:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1960056-1/B9BEB325817AB397A8A1 B9B257A4663F?partnerref=rss-events [1] Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1960124-1/026D299E4E72A614E68D 231B7D67B641?partnerref=rss-events [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9315 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9863 United Kingdom Toll +44 207 194 3759 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 376 6183 United States Toll-Free 1 844 286 0643 United States Toll +1 646 722 4916 Conference ID numbers: English call: 63777144# Russian call: 74957756# For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770-89-09 Notes to Editors PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P2O5 content of not less than 39%). The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate. PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. 2018 2017 RUB Million RUB Million Revenues 233,430 181,351 Cost of sales (123,964) (101,817) Gross profit 109,466 79,534 Administrative expenses (14,864) (14,018) Selling expenses (34,410) (25,201) Taxes, other than income tax (3,469) (2,679) Other expenses, net (2,726) (1,647) Operating profit 53,997 35,989 Finance income 447 615 Finance costs (6,098) (6,990) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, (19,613) 4,141 net Share of (loss)/profit of (623) 287 associates, net of provision Profit before tax 28,110 34,042 Income tax expense (5,975) (8,711) Profit for the year 22,135 25,331 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests ^ 66 (2) Shareholders of the Parent 22,069 25,333 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss Actuarial gains and losses 170 (342) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation 2,872 (377) difference Other comprehensive 3,042 (719) income/(loss) for the year Total comprehensive income for 25,177 24,612 the year Attributable to: Non-controlling interests ^ 66 (2) Shareholders of the Parent 25,111 24,614 Basic and diluted earnings per 170 196 share (in RUB)

31 December 2018 31 December 2017 RUB million RUB million Assets Property, plant and 186,231 175,113 equipment Catalysts 2,414 1,900 Advances issued for 6,759 2,334 property, plant and equipment Intangible assets 1,786 1,773 Investments in 506 969 associates Deferred tax assets 8,995 5,371 Other non-current assets 1,843 1,955 Non-current assets 208,534 189,415 Other current 313 352 investments Inventories 31,870 25,445 Trade and other 36,186 33,727 receivables Cash and cash 9,320 2,691 equivalents Current assets 77,689 62,215 Total assets 286,223 251,630 Equity Share capital 372 372 Share premium 7,494 7,494 Retained earnings 93,951 85,480 Other reserves 7,809 4,767 Equity attributable to 109,626 98,113 shareholders of the Parent Equity attributable to 195 129 non-controlling interests Total equity 109,821 98,242 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 122,877 76,530 Finance lease 376 1,004 liabilities Defined benefit 630 950 obligations Deferred tax liabilities 9,023 7,914 Non-current liabilities 132,906 86,398 Loans and borrowings 20,679 44,025 Finance lease 718 1,117 liabilities Trade and other payables 21,473 21,848 Derivative financial 626 - liabilities Current liabilities 43,496 66,990 Total equity and 286,223 251,630 liabilities 2018 2017 RUB million RUB million Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 28,110 34,042 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 20,911 14,807 Loss on disposal of property, 586 614 plant and equipment and intangible assets Finance income (447) (615) Finance costs 6,098 6,980 Share of profit of associates, net 623 (287) of provision Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net 19,613 (4,371) Operating profit before changes in 75,494 51,170 working capital and provisions Increase in inventories (5,438) (6,917) Decrease/(increase) in trade and 324 (1,240) other receivables Increase/(decrease) in trade and 655 (134) other payables Cash flows from operations before 71,035 42,879 income taxes and interest paid Income tax paid (6,146) (8,326) Finance costs paid (5,210) (4,558) Cash flows from operating 59,679 29,995 activities Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and (38,416) (35,918) equipment and intangible assets (Issue)/repayment of loans issued, (257) 475 net Proceeds from disposal of 19 365 property, plant and equipment Finance income received 307 371 (Acquisition)/disposal of (8) 359 investments, net Other payments (814) - Cash flows used in investing (39,169) (34,348) activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 83,874 90,094 Repayment of borrowings (83,572) (74,245) Dividends paid to shareholders of (13,598) (14,763) the Parent Dividends paid to non-controlling - (5) interests Finance leases paid (1,285) (1,365) Payments for settlement of (22) - derivatives Other payments - (22) Cash flows used in financing (14,603) (306) activities Net increase/(decrease) in cash 5,907 (4,659) and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 1 2,691 7,261 January Effect of exchange rates 722 89 fluctuations Cash and cash equivalents at 31 9,320 2,691 December ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: FR TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7874 EQS News ID: 789643 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f2c44850245172b46905544674acddb&application_id=789643&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f100e0f6d21a031347a4ca8dfad99fd9&application_id=789643&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

