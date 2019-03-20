Sampo Oyj: Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 March 2019 at 12:15 pm

Supplement to Sampo plc's Notice to the Annual General Meeting

As disclosed in Sampo Group's Interim Statement for January-September 2018, the capital requirement for Sampo Group will increase in 2019 due to Nordea's re-domiciliation to Finland.

Sampo's Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting authorizes the Board to resolve, in its discretion, on the distribution of an extra dividend either in cash and/or in financial instruments (including, but not limited to, shares and/or other securities) held by the company, as one conceivable measure to counter the impacts of the changes in the capital requirement.

The proposed authorization for the total extra dividend is up to EUR 500 million (EUR 0.90 per share). The authorization would be valid until the next Annual General Meeting.

Board's new proposal for distribution of profit and Notice to the Annual General Meeting are attached to this stock exchange release.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Mirko Hurmerinta

IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London stock exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)

Notice to the Annual General Meeting (supplemented) (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882480.pdf)

Sampo plc's Board of Directors' amended proposal (http://hugin.info/3096/R/2239098/882479.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

