A 30 kW vertical array has been powered up at Australia's Casey research station in Antarctica. The project is one the largest solar installations on the ice-covered continent.The 105-panel array, mounted on the northern wall of Australia's Casey Station, will provide about 10% of the facility's total electricity demand per year and reduce its reliance on diesel generators. "It will cut fuel costs and emissions, as well as boost the station's capacity in peak periods," said Australian Antarctic Division Director, Kim Ellis. The project is a collaboration between the Australian Antarctic Division ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...