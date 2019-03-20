Windward Launches New Insurance Suite to Help Marine Underwriters Boost Performance

Suite includes new "Evaluate" fleet analysis product

LONDON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, a world leader in maritime risk analytics, today announced the launch of its new Insurance Suite, designed to help marine insurers optimize risk selection, improve productivity and - ultimately - deliver better results.

Included in the launch is a new product called "Evaluate", which accelerates the underwriting process with decision-ready data, deep insights and visually-stunning analytics for any fleet. Evaluate is available now via any internet-connected device, and includes a month's trial.

Nick Maddalena, Windward Head of Insurance Business, said: "Technology isn't a silver bullet. That's why we've spent the last two years listening and learning from marine insurers to understand their pains, and to create data and technology solutions that can help solve them. The result is a suite of risk analytics software that enables us to help clients create value today, and every day."

Ami Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Windward, said: "This will be the year marine insurers shift from passively understanding that digital transformation is happening, to actively crafting a strategy and striking partnerships to make it a reality. The Windward Insurance Suite - and our new product, Evaluate - will enable every carrier to chart their own course."

The Windward Insurance suite comprises six solutions, which clients can access independently or in combination, and tailor to their needs:

Evaluate Select Enhance Accelerate the underwriting process with decision-ready data for any fleet. Optimize fleet risk selection with predictive risk insights and benchmarks. Augment pricing models by combining our risk features with your claims data.

Investigate Comply Review Resolve claims faster with deep analysis of events leading up to a casualty. Verify that insured fleets comply with sanctions, using fleet screening and vessel monitoring. Know your portfolio, super-charge your risk management capabilities, and create stronger client relationships.

For more information, please visit www.wnwd.com/insurance

For a demonstration of the Windward Insurance suite, email danielf@wnwd.com or meet us at Marine Insurance London on May 22.

About Windward

Windward partners with organizations to help improve their understanding of maritime risk, enabling them to take better actions to manage it. The company's unbiased, data-driven risk insights are based on actual ship operations. They're available on-demand, helping customers make the best decisions. Based in Tel Aviv and London, Windward is backed by world-renowned investors, including XL Innovate, Aleph, Horizons Ventures, Marc Benioff and Lord Browne. To learn more, visit: http://www.wnwd.com

Contact: media@wnwd.com