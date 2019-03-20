At the request of Ferroamp Elektronik AB (publ), 556805-7029 Ferroamp Elektronik AB's (publ) shares will be traded on First North as from March 22, 2019. Short name: FERRO ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 8 176 703 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012229920 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 171110 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4000000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556805-7029 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial goods & services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.