

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) released earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $446.8 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $941.4 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $4.20 billion from $3.88 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $4.20 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.



