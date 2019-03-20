WirelessCar's Successful Platform-based Services for the European Telematics Market Commended by Frost & Sullivan

Its cloud-based services and seamless integrations with automakers' legacy systems make it highly attractive to Tier 1 automobile manufacturers

LONDON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European telematics services market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Sweden-based WirelessCar with the 2018 European Market Leadership Award. From a provider of customer-specific solutions, WirelessCar has repositioned itself as a platform-based service provider, earning itself several long-term partnerships with major automakers. It skillfully manages data and serves as a telematics service provider (TSP) for multiple automakers by adapting to their requirements. The company currently serves more than 75 markets.

"The ability to quickly adjust to automakers' requirements with high-quality services and technologies has set WirelessCar apart from competitors," said Krishna Jayaraman Industry Analyst. "Its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) has allowed it to offer distinctive value-added services by leveraging car Internet of Things (IoT) technologies which could enable cars to safely communicate and sync data in a connected ecosystem. WirelessCar's expertise in data management, authorisation, authentication, and integration with numerous touchpoints of automakers' legacy systems has made it the TSP of choice for connected vehicles."

One of WirelessCar's major strengths is its ability to form long-standing partnerships with leading brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo Cars, Subaru, and Nissan. It had been a wholly owned subsidiary of Volvo Group since 2007, but it recently announced that the Volkswagen Group would acquire majority stakes. Among its successes are Volvo On Call safety, security, and convenience services, which have been implemented in Volvo cars in North America, Brazil, China, Russia, and 30 other markets. It already has close to 10 percent of the market share, or 4 million active connected vehicles; Thanks to the impending acquisition by VW and the rapid volume growth with existing and new customers the ambition now is to provide digital services to more than 100 million cars 2025. its, is expected to take it past the 100 million mark by 2025.

In addition rapid development of EV services , WirelessCar is looking to stake a claim to the shared mobility market as well. Automakers in all these categories prefer WirelessCar to other TSPs as it can work with multiple telecom vendors and machine-to-machine providers. It has also developed in-house expertise in managing all the complex processes of a connected car programme, including integrations with OEM legacy systems for customer relationship management, dealership management, production and ordering systems, and financial systems. Moreover, it seamlessly integrates with automakers' servers, both regionally and globally.

"While its competitors are mostly one-off solution providers or off-the-shelf product companies, WirelessCar has set itself apart with its platform strategy," noted Jayaraman. "It has gained entry into every major automaker's digital ecosystem by offering functionalities such as open application programming interfaces (APIs), partner APIs, and subscription management through its telematics platform. Overall, its industry-leading ability to address connectivity requirements and transform automakers' business processes make it the ideal future-proof solution."

