The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 21 March 2019. ISIN: DK0060738599 ----------------------------------------------- Name: William Demant Holding ----------------------------------------------- New name: Demant ----------------------------------------------- Short name: WDH ----------------------------------------------- New short name: DEMANT ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3247 ----------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=714750