The Grand Opening of the 23rd China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18th, 2019, the 23rd China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair ("Guzhen Lighting Fair") opened at the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Guzhen, Guangdong, China. Co-organized by the China Lighting Industry Association and China Lighting Capital-Guzhen Town, the four-day fair is set to take place during the peak season for lighting procurement - and at the right location - Guzhen Town, with industrial clusters generating a value of over one hundred billion yuan. It meets global sourcing needs by collaborating with 7 sub-venues (Huayi Plaza, Lihe Lighting Expo Center, Star Alliance, Besun Lighting Plaza, Lighting Era Center, Huayu Plaza and China International Streetlight City) to present over 2,000 brands and a full array of lighting products.

Opening Ceremony

On March 18th at 10:00 AM the opening ceremony of the 23rd Guzhen Lighting Fair was held. During the ceremony, leaders from the China Lighting Industry Association and from the government all delivered speeches, confirming the important role of the Guzhen Lighting Fair for the industry, pointing out a blueprint for the exposition and the lighting industry, which will be innovation- and intelligence-driven. The ceremony later presented awards to enterprises which offered price-competitive lighting fixtures and to designers for their original lighting sculptures.

Smart Lighting and Original Design Take the Lead

The 23rd fair is joined by 805 exhibitors in at the main venue (Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center) with exhibits covering decorative lights, residential lighting, electrical products, commercial lighting, LED technology and lighting, outdoor lighting, machinery, raw materials, accessory components, 3D printing and services. Among them, innovation design and intelligent lighting are the highlights. The brand new smart lighting sector displays intelligent lighting for home and outdoor use. Drivers programmed to adjust lighting and light fixtures that can be controlled wirelessly through phone or voice can be found onsite. Automation and customized machines dominate the manufacturing halls.

A Platform to Promote Thoughts

During the fair, dozens of forums and meetings will be held to discuss the most concurrent and relevant topics in the industry, including the application and standards of smart lighting, the lighting trends and market expansion strategies and the use of new media for industry growth. The GILF-hosted-Denggle Online program invited big names from the industry to share their thoughts through live broadcasting over the course of the fair.

Exhibition Linkage with Lighting Megastore

The fair collaborates with 7 sub-venues (lighting megastores in town) for manufacturers' resources and events to provide buyers a wider range of choices and fully engage industry participants in thought exchanges. "Global Lighting Sourcing Festival" (Lihe Lighting Expo Center), "International Lighting Design Week and Sourcing Festival" (Huayi Plaza), "Brands with Credibility Sourcing Festival" (Star Alliance), "Lighting Display" (Lighting Era Center), "Sourcing and Winning Prizes" (Besun Lighting Plaza) and the "5th Outdoor Lighting Sourcing Festival" (China International Streetlight City) are held accordingly.

Internet and Personalized Facilitated Fair Services

The fair is equipped with the "GILF+Denggle.com" WeChat mini program, where buyers can claim pre-registration badges, register onsite, and browse through the exhibitor lists and see the fair event schedule, while exhibitors are able to apply for booths for the next iteration with phone in hand. On the other hand, facial recognition systems, e-catalogs, and the WeChat online payment system function ing together with other onsite services to serve visitors in a comprehensive manner.

Conclusion:

Guzhen Lighting Fair, an industrial calling card of Guzhen Town, has become a first-class platform for displaying corporate brands, promoting new products, grasping industry trends, exchanging technologies, and promoting cooperation.

Source: China(Guzhen) International Lighting Fair

City: Zhongshan, China

Website: www.denggle.com

Facebook: @guzhenlightingfair



Contact: Karmen Wu

Tel: +86-760-2235 3188

E-mail: Karmen.Wu@glexpo.com.cn