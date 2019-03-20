The "The Impact of Environmental Certification Schemes on the Construction Industry in Sweden and Denmark, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Focus on Circular Economy in Construction Pushing the Use of Environmental Certification Schemes in Europe

The construction industry in Europe is expected to be bolstered by the re-development and renovation activities in Western Europe and new construction activities in Eastern Europe, on account of greater economic stability in the continent.

Increasing construction activity augurs well for the prefabricated construction market and high growth in adaptability for prefabricated materials such as wood and concrete can be expected. Germany is the biggest market for prefab constructions in Europe, followed by Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom.

Despite Scandinavia being a key market for prefabricated homes, the prefabricated concrete market is expected to have limited growth, due to preference for wood as a prefab material. The setting time of concrete is a major factor that drives preference for other construction materials, especially in cold countries such as Denmark and Sweden. Setting of concrete is delayed in cold weathers, leading to delay in construction activities.

There is increased focus on developing construction projects in a more sustainable manner, so that the buildings constructed or re-developed have minimal environmental impact over the course of their lifecycle-right from construction until demolition. This has resulted in the development of a circular value chain for the construction industry in Europe, which is being adopted as a pilot project in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The focus on green development has also led to the adoption of practices such as certification of buildings as green buildings and certification of materials used in building and construction as green materials.

Green building certifications adopted in Europe primarily constitute LEED and BREEAM and local certifications in individual countries such as Miljbyggnad in Sweden and DGNB in Denmark. Regulations by entities such as Conformit Europene (CE) and EcoLabel in Europe affect the building materials market. These specifications aim to restrict the use of environmentally harmful chemicals to ensure product lifecycle sustainability.

Denmark and Sweden are Scandinavian countries with their individual focus on sustainable construction, as evident from the development of sustainable construction in Stockholm Port in Sweden and Sonderborg in Denmark. These have been identified as cities that have reduced carbon emissions by up to 25% by 2015 from that in 2008. The development of such cities is expected to drive the growth of passive homes in Europe, which are typically prefabricated using energy-efficient materials and fittings. Both Denmark and Sweden are compliant with Nordic Swan EcoLabel when it comes to regulations pertaining to the usage of green building materials for the construction of buildings.

Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Introduction to Environmental Certification Schemes in Building and Construction

Environmental Certifications for a Building

3. European Construction Industry Dynamics

Key Trends in the Construction Industry in Europe

Circular Value Chain

4. European Prefabricated/Precast Concrete Market

Volume Forecast

Regional Segmentation

Volume Forecast and Regional Segmentation Discussion

5. Market Dynamics in the Construction Sector-Sweden

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. Role of City as a Customer Sweden

Sweden's Green Buildings List

Stockholm Royal Seaport

Stockholm Royal Seaport Roadmap to Sustainability

7. Key Certification Bodies in Sweden

Green Building Certifications in Sweden

Miljbyggnad

BREEAM

LEED

GreenBuilding

Building Materials Certifications in Sweden

8. Market Dynamics in the Construction Sector Denmark

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

9. Role of City as a Customer Denmark

Denmark's Green Buildings List

Project Zero, Sonderborg

10. Key Certification Bodies in Denmark

Green Building Certifications in Denmark

DGNB

HQE

Building Materials Certifications in Denmark

11. Introduction to Key EcoLabels for Construction Materials

Benefits of GPP

European EcoLabel Certification

German EcoLabel Certification Blue Angel

Other EcoLabels Certification

BRE Global Certified Environmental Profile

IBU Type III Environmental Declaration

M1 Emission Classification for Building Materials

SCS FloorScore

EcoLabels Certification Outside Europe Environmental Choice New Zealand

EcoMark Japan

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. The Last Word

Key Conclusions

14. Appendix

List of Abbreviations and Acronyms

List of Exhibits

