Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Results

LONDON, 20 March 2019: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, will announce its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on Thursday, 28 March 2019.

Joe Anderson, CEO and James Rawlingson, CFO, will host a breakfast briefing and call for analysts at 09:30 GMT on the day of the results at Stifel, 150 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6ET.

Details of the webcast will be available on request. The webcast will be recorded and a replay will be available on the company website.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com