Grandstream, connecting the world with award-winning SIP unified communications solutions since 2002, today announced the official release of a new Digital VoIP Gateway. The GXW4500 series offers three models that provide 1, 2 or 4 software configurable E1/T1/J1 spans and support 30, 60, or 120 concurrent calls. By connecting the GXW4500 series with a VoIP network and a traditional PBX or E1/T1/J1 lines, businesses can drastically increase the number of PSTN/ISDN trunks integrated with their VoIP network and increase concurrent calls supported.

"The GXW4500 series represents yet another extension of our product line aimed at expanding the solutions our partners can offer to business around the world," said David Li, CEO of Grandstream. "This Digital VoIP Gateway was designed based on demand and feedback from our channels and it offers the ideal capacity and voice quality for enterprise networks. Whether you are an enterprise looking to integrate a traditional PBX or E1/T1/J1 lines with your VoIP network, or a service provider looking to help customers integrate SIP trunks with legacy platforms through E1/T1/J1 ports, the GXW4500 series offers everything you need and more."

The GXW4500 series supports PRI, SS7 and MFC R2 digital signaling protocols and nearly all major voice codecs including Opus, G.722, G.711, G.729, G.723, iLBC, G.726, GSM-FR, etc. This digital VoIP gateway series includes dual Gigabit network ports with a configurable integrated NAT router, two USB 3.0 ports, and one SD card interface. By adding echo cancellation, jitter buffer, T.38 fax support, TLS and SRTP security encryption as well as automated provisioning by HTTP/TFTP with XML config files, the GXW4500 series is able to cater to the VoIP needs of large and medium enterprises.

The GXW4500 series is generally available for purchase now through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels. The suggested retail prices are $995 USD (GXW4501), $1,699 USD (GXW4502) and $2,999 USD (GXW4504).

