Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Launches a Social Responsibility Initiative and Adds Ron R. Chevalier as Board Advisor and Head of Environmental Health & Safety

Taking the Lead Protecting the Environment in a Shareholder Focused Way

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK: VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, has recently formalized its Social Responsibility Initiatives and added board advisor Ron R. Chevalier, a recipient of three Life Saving Awards The Red Cross REAL HEROES Award, Shell Oil CEO Life Saving Award and Washington State Governor's Life Saving Award, as Head of Environmental Health & Safety. The Social Responsibility Initiatives at Vivakor, Inc are focused around ensuring that all Vivakor, Inc technologies and projects are first safe, for all involved and second, bettering the environment.

'We have taken seriously the responsibility that technology can either hurt the environment or better our lives. Not only de we at Vivakor, Inc., want to create such technologically advanced natural recourse opportunities at a high margin, we will make sure that such technologies and projects leave the environment in a better situation then it was before we got involved. We are extremely pleased that Ron R. Chevalier HERO, has joined our advisory team. Not only is he a multi decorated life-saving award recipient, he had an extensive career in Health and Safety at Shell Oil. He then went on to form and run a successful waste remediation business. Ron will be working with the board operations to ensure that safety of both our employees and the earth, as Head of Environmental Health & Safety,' stated Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia.

'Vivakor has taken a unique approach to cleaning-up Complex Hydro-Carbon spills caused by human error and natural occurrences in nature. I have been absolutely blown away by the effectiveness of this technology. I believe that Vivakor's approach, not only is extremely profitable, but most importantly, leaves a quantifiable, irrefutable impact on our wonderful earth. I look forward to ensuring safety and protecting the environment.' Stated Ron R. Chevalier.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (OTC Pink: VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

