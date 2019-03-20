

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are patiently waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's announcement after the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. The fed rates are projected to remain at neutral with a consensus of 2.375 percent.



Concern on U.S.- China trade agreement is getting renewed attention, in view of the Fed's policy announcement.



Earlier cues from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might edge up at the opening.



Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading in the red.



The Fed's statement and projections as well as Powell's accompanying press conference are likely to be in the spotlight on Wednesday amid an otherwise quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 5.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished the session on Tuesday mostly down. The Nasdaq inched up 9.47 points or 0.1 percent to 7,723.95, the Dow slipped 26.72 points or 0.1 percent to 25,887.38 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.37 point or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,832.57.



On the economic front, FOMC Meeting announcement is expected at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.375 percent. The Fed forecasts usually cover GDP, the PCE price index, and the civilian unemployment rate. The Fed Chair Press Conference is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET and the policy statement will be released at the meeting.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 3.9 million barrels and Gasoline inventories declined 4.6 million barrels.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares closed lower in view of uncertainty over progress on the U.S.-China trade talks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,090.64 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.49 percent to 29,320.97. Japanese shares ended modestly higher. The Nikkei average rose 42.07 points or 0.20 percent to 21,608.92 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.26 percent at 1,614.39. Australian markets finished modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 19.50 points or 0.32 percent to 6,165.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 24.80 points or 0.40 percent at 6,251.80.



European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 8.25 points or 0.15 percent, the German DAX is losing 148.09 points or 1.25 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 1.19 points or 0.02 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 57.19 points or 0.60 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.61 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX