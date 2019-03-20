Uptick Newswire Hosts Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Milestones in Their PoNS Technology

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) ("the Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. President and CEO, Phil Deschamps, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Deschamps to share some background information about the Company. Deschamps explained that the Company was founded in June of 2014 and has been developing the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment program. Essentially, this technology improves the brain's ability to heal itself, which is useful in treating a variety of symptoms related to brain trauma.

Jolly then noted that the PoNS technology has been used in Canada and asked how the response has been in that area. Deschamps shared that there has been interest in Canada to use the technology to treat balance deficit disorders. In Canada, there are 350,000 individuals that suffer from this symptom, so the need for this technology is substantial.

Jolly then asked about the Company's next steps. Deschamps explained that the Company has already started treating patients with the PoNS device and the results have proven to be effective. In fact, the first patients who received treatment reached out to Deschamps personally to thank him for developing a product that provides hope to individuals with their conditions.

Deschamps also explained that the Company has recently announced that they have responded to the FDA Additional Information letter and believe they have answered all FDA questions substantially. For now, the Company is simply awaiting the final decision and processing. "It could be anytime now, and we look forward to when it happens.", added Deschamps.

Deschamps also shared that the need for this technology is substantial, as brain related injuries and their symptoms are typically incredibly difficult to treat. The Company is hoping to aid in the healing and symptoms of illnesses like multiple sclerosis, strokes, and cerebral palsy using the PoNS device and treatment program once the clinical trials and proper regulatory submissions are done.

"We hope over time to make a huge dent in this intractable spot for medicine.", stated Deschamps.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's current stock value and noted that it seems very low. Deschamps explained that there is massive opportunity for the value of the stock to rise, especially given the pending FDA approval. Looking at the bigger picture, Deschamps also shared his belief in the impact the PoNS technology can have for patients around the world.

