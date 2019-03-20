Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

goetzpartners securities Limited Probiodrug (PBD-NA): $15m cash injection from NIH for US Phase IIb in early Alzheimer's 20-March-2019 / 12:33 GMT/BST *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.* *This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* *Published to the market and investors on 20th March 2019 @ 12.21pm (GMT).* *Probiodrug (PBD-NA): $15m cash injection from NIH for US Phase IIb in early Alzheimer's* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR71.00 * *Current Price: EUR1.49 (CoB on 19th March 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* Probiodrug announced that it has received a $15m grant from the National Institutes of Health ("NIH") to partially fund the Phase IIb trial for PQ912, a small molecule glutaminyl cyclase ("QC") inhibitor in development for Alzheimer's disease ("AD"). In addition to providing much needed cash, it provides a strong endorsement for the development of PQ912 in early AD, particularly taking into account that obtaining an NIH grant is a highly competitive process. Preparations for the US Phase IIb trial are ongoing and a pre-IND meeting with the FDA is in the process of being scheduled. The European Phase IIb trial is due to start anytime in 2019E once the necessary funds are obtained. Based on current cash reserves (excluding the NIH grant), Probiodrug is able to fund operations until the end of Q3/2019E. We continue to see positive risk / reward for the shares and retain our OUTPERFORM recommendation. *US Phase IIb trial preparations ongoing, pre-IND meeting with FDA the next step* At the H1/2018 results in September 2018, Probiodrug estimated that the US Phase IIb trial would cost approx. $50m. However, we note that the budget remains uncertain until the protocol is finalised following feedback from the FDA. The next step is a pre-IND meeting with the agency in the coming weeks, with an IND expected to be submitted later this year. The first patient could be enrolled in Q1/2020E, provided additional financing is obtained during the course of 2019. *European Phase IIb trial ready to start as soon as funding obtained* Probiodrug had previously said that the first patient visit for the European Phase IIb trial was expected to take place by YE2018E, provided the necessary funds were obtained. We understand that all third parties Probiodrug has engaged to run this trial are ready to go and that this will be the case until at least YE2019E, meaning that patient recruitment can commence as soon as funding is secured. The European trial is estimated to cost around half as much as the US trial due to the lower number of patients to be enrolled (250 vs. 460) and the shorter duration (12 vs. 18 months). *PQ912 - differentiated approach to AD focused on toxic Abeta oligomers* The AD space has been fraught with many late-stage failures, particularly with regard to beta amyloid ("Abeta")-focused approaches. This has made many companies and investors reluctant to invest in the space. That said, there has been tremendous progress in the understanding of AD biology, and multiple lines of evidence including recent positive Phase II data from BioArctic's / Eisai's / Biogen's BAN2401 point to neurotoxic Abeta aggregates as the key driver of AD pathogenesis. PQ912 inhibits the formation of toxic oligomers by inhibiting the QC enzyme, and as such prevents the formation of insoluble fibrils that aggregate to form plaques. In addition, as a small molecule, PQ912 is able to cross the blood-brain-barrier, while <1% of mAbs are able to cross over. *Encouraging Phase IIa data already published* As a reminder, PQ912 has already successfully completed a Phase IIa trial which demonstrated target engagement, dose / response relationship and preliminary efficacy, among others, including a significant improvement on the "one card back" test which reflects an effect on working memory and attention. Kind regards, Brigitte de Lima | Analyst goetzpartners Healthcare Research Team | Research Team goetzpartners securities Limited The Stanley Building, 7 Pancras Square, London, N1C 4AG, England, UK. T +44 (0) 203 859 7725 | brigitte.delima@goetzpartners.com / healthcareresearch@goetzpartners.com www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com [1] goetzpartners securities LinkedIn page [2] Registered in England No. 04684144. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Probiodrug AG. The information herein is considered to be an acceptable minor non-monetary benefit as defined under FCA COBS 2.3A19(5). In accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR [4]") - if you would like to be removed / unsubscribed from our CRM (also please note that you are free to contact GPSL at any time in the future to have your e-mail subscription amended), please e-mail: researchproduction@goetzpartners.com About GPSL [1]: goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. We bring together a wide range of expertise, insights and innovations to advance the interests of our clients around the world. The fast-changing environment brings challenges for businesses and investors. Research innovation, digital transformation and disruptive business ideas reshuffle the corporate world at a relentless pace. Our sector knowledge and our global footprint bring together corporate intelligence and a deep understanding of the industry with a wide network of top decision makers. These collective insights help our clients to stay at the leading edge of change. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. This communication (including any attachments) from goetzpartners securities Limited ("GPSL") is confidential and may contain information which is proprietary, privileged or otherwise legally protected against unauthorised use or disclosure. If you receive this communication in error or are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on this communication is expressly prohibited. GPSL shall not be liable for the improper or incomplete transmission of the information contained in this communication nor for any delay in its receipt or damage to your system. GPSL does not guarantee that the integrity of this communication has been maintained nor that this communication is free of viruses, interceptions or interference and makes no warranties in relation to these matters. This is not an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell securities or investment products, or an official confirmation. GPSL record electronic and phone communications in accordance with FCA and MiFID2 regulations, they will be monitored for regulatory and training purposes. GPSL [5] is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Click on the following link for the GPSL MiFID2 Investor Guidance Notice [6] GPSL Equity Research publications are available on the following aggregators and via news distribution circuits (For Institutional Use Only): AlphaMetry [7], AlphaSense, Bloomberg (GOET), Capital IQ, EQS, FACTSET, ResearchFN [8], Research Tree [9], RNS Reach, Sentieo [10] and Thomson Reuters. *Free to access research and investor meetings in a post-MiFID2 world.*

*This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients.* 