Polsinelli's Peter G. Thurlow, President of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association, to Host Annual Dinner in Honor of the Federal Judiciary

The Honorable Judge Kathleen O'Malley to receive NYIPLA Outstanding Public Service Award

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Am Law 100 firm Polsinelli's Peter G. Thurlow, a Shareholder in the firm's New York office and current President of the New York Intellectual Property Law Association (NYIPLA), will preside as host at NYIPLA's 97th Annual Dinner in honor of the federal judiciary on Friday, March 22nd at the New York Hilton Midtown.

The NYIPLA Annual Dinner is one of the premier events in the legal industry and is expected to be attended by more than 2,300 attorneys and nearly 100 federal judges, as well as members of Congress. The Honorable Kathleen M. O'Malley, Circuit Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, will be presented with the 17th Annual Outstanding Public Service Award. The evening's keynote speaker will be Presidential Historian and Pulitzer Prize winning author, Jon Meacham.

Polsinelli's Thurlow commented: 'It's an honor to host this prestigious event as NYIPLA President in celebration of the federal judiciary and its administration of justice in the areas of patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret, and other intellectual property law. Judge O'Malley is celebrating 25 years on the federal bench, and has served with great distinction and has elevated the federal judiciary by her presence.'

