

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has fined Google 1.49 billion euros for abusing its dominant position in online search advertising.



Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said, '.... Google has cemented its dominance in online search adverts and shielded itself from competitive pressure by imposing anti-competitive contractual restrictions on third-party websites. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules. The misconduct lasted over 10 years and denied other companies the possibility to compete on the merits and to innovate - and consumers the benefits of competition.'



Google has now been fined 8.2 billion euros in total by Europe over the past three years.



In June 2017, the Commission fined Google 2.42 billion euros for abusing its dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to Google's own comparison shopping service.



In July 2018, the Commission fined Google 4.34 billion euros for illegal practices regarding Android mobile devices to strengthen the dominance of Google's search engine.



The European Commission said today that Alphabet Inc.'(GOOGL, GOOG) Google has abused its market dominance by imposing a number of restrictive clauses in contracts with third-party websites which prevented Google's rivals from placing their search adverts on these websites.



On Tuesday, Google said it would ask all Android smartphone users in Europe whether they want to switch to competing search engines or web browsers. Google said that it would begin offering the choice of search engines and browsers to all new and existing Android users in coming months.



Google also said Tuesday that it recently started testing a new format for product ads it shows atop search results that is aimed at sending more traffic to the websites of rival shopping-comparison services.



