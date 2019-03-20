Southbridge Fitness Center Announces its Grand Opening in Fort Greene, Brooklyn NY - Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to Speak at Grand Opening Celebration

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to speak as Southbridge Fitness Center announces its grand opening on Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn NY

Popular New York City family-oriented fitness center attracts national media attention with emphasis on senior fitness, fitness therapy and overall wellness of the mind, body & spirit opens 2nd location in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to speak at Grand Opening Celebration

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Southbridge Fitness Center, a 900 square-foot family-oriented boutique fitness & rehabilitation center located in the heart of the financial district in downtown Manhattan, is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration for its newest location just steps from Fort Greene Park at 322 Myrtle Avenue in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn. The grand opening will take place on March 22, from 10am - 7pm and extend through the weekend on Saturday, March 22 from 10am - 1pm, which also marks the anniversary of its founder's journey to America from his hometown of Asafo, West Africa, Martin L. Addo.

Special guest, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, along with other local political and community representatives will commemorate the celebration with a ribbon cutting at 12noon, followed by guest speakers, refreshments, gym tours and mini group fitness classes. The celebration continues all afternoon and through the weekend with fun-filled activities, vendor visits, giveaways and refreshments.

Southbridge Fitness Center was founded in 2013 by Martin L. Addo, a former bodybuilder and native of Ghana, West Africa who claimed the National title twice as "MR. GHANA" and Musclemania North American Body Building Champion title. Driven by a passion to educate and inspire local residents "Addo" traded body building competitions for coaching local residents - including many senior citizens and older adults from the Southbridge Towers - with his signature "warrior bootcamps", private training sessions, and his popular ADDO healing massage. Southbridge Fitness Center is perhaps best known for its signature fitness equipment: TRX Suspension (Total Resistance Exercise), which uses a system of straps for users to work against their own body weight safely and effectively when taught by an experienced trainer. This training system was founded by a Navy Seal and is by the Navy, and fire and police departments nationwide because of its safety and effectiveness.

"We are excited to bring Martin Addo's successful fitness formula from Manhattan to Brooklyn," says Monifa Maat, Director of Southbridge Fitness Center. "Our goal is create a space in the heart of the Fort Greene community and serve as a wellness hub for the residents and families that live here - to assist them in rehabilitating their body, mind and spirit through proper exercise and healthy lifestyle techniques."

Like Manhattan, Southbridge Fitness Center Fort Greene offers bootcamps, small group classes, 1-on-1 private training, corrective exercise instruction to help align, strengthen and balance the body, and of course its signature fitness equipment - TRX total suspension exercise.

Through his popular Facebook page, Addo met Monifa Maat, another emerging fitness expert based in the Bronx and Harlem a corrective exercise specialist and author of the critically acclaimed book Bed Aerobics Fitness Flow: 18 Mind-body Bed Exercises for Strength, Flexibility & Balance which debuted its 2nd Edition at Posman Books at Mt. Sinai Hospital Annenberg Building in late 2016 . Less than one year later the two became inseparable, renovating the Manhattan location from floor to ceiling and laying the groundwork for a 2nd location in Brooklyn's historic Fort Greene neighborhood, with the goal of providing therapeutic fitness and overall wellness services to the multi-ethnic and economically diverse communities.

"Ten, twenty and thirty years ago," laments one local resident, "it was like the wild-wild west out here." In addition, the local Myrtle Avenue BID (Business Improvement District) has taken steps to make the local businesses a part of the fabric of the community. "We are extremely excited to welcome Southbridge Fitness to Myrtle Avenue. For years, local residents have shared with us that the area needs more fitness and gym services, and are so happy to see Addo and Monifa step-up to meet this demand and provide quality fitness and healthy living training in the neighborhood," says the BID's Deputy Director, Chad Purkey.

Tours of Southbridge Fitness Center - Fort Greene and new member enrollments will be available during the grand opening celebration in addition to merchandise ranging from t-shirts to hats, cups and more.

For membership information, call the center at (347) 889-5192 (Brooklyn) or send us an email at info@southbridgefitnesscenter.com or visit www.southbridgefitnesscenter.com.

Southbridge Fitness Center

322 Myrtle Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11205

For additional press coverage please view NY Times Article

https://www.nytimes.com/2014/06/21/sports/a-chiseled-bodybuilder-now-shaping-frail-clients.html

Media Contact:

Larry Collins

66 Frankfort Stree

New York, NY 10038

lcollins28@nyc.rr.com

212-571-0822/ 917-576-0818

SOURCE: Southbridge Fitness Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539486/Southbridge-Fitness-Center-Announces-its-Grand-Opening-in-Fort-Greene-Brooklyn-NY--Brooklyn-Borough-President-Eric-Adams-to-Speak-at-Grand-Opening-Celebration