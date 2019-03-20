Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - Orchid Ventures (CSE: ORCD) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover of Earny Resources, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Orchid is a cannabis product development, branding, and hardware manufacturing company.

In August 2017, the company launched a line of proprietary vaporizer products in California and Oregon that quickly rose to be viewed as one of the premium vaporizer products on the market and has established a very loyal consumer base. Orchid's vape pens come packaged with an assortment of popular and innovative flavored cannabis extracts. Orchid's award-winning premium THC and CBD product lines are sold in almost 300 dispensaries across these two states.

With strategic relationships with cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors, Orchid has established a business model that allows it to expand into other states and countries by licensing the Orchid brand, acquiring cannabis businesses and forming strategic partnerships.

With nearly 40 million residents and more than a million medical cannabis patients, California's market represents about a third of the North American cannabis market and is expected to be one of the fastest growing industries in California over the next five years.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.OrchidEssentials.com, contact Corey Mangold, CEO, at 844-672-4435 or email info@OrchidEssentials.com.

