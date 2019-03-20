Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - Micromem Technologies, Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem") ("the Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies, Inc. (MAST), is pleased to announce it has delivered unit 0001 of the ARTRA 171 to a Chevron Corporation ("Chevron") oil field. Unit 0001 is now installed and operational and is producing results as part of the pilot project rolling out this technology.

Commercialization plans for this technology will be released once finalized.







About Micromem and MASTInc







Both ATRA 171 and ARTRA 171 units refer to the same AROMA technology developed by Micromem. ARTRA 171 will be used to reference the technology for use by Chevron Corporation. MASTInc is a wholly owned U.S.-based subsidiary of Micromem Technologies Inc., a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM) company. MASTInc analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated magnetic sensor applications, MASTInc successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing, and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com, www.mastinc.com.







