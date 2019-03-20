The permanent store follows the successful trial of various pop up locations

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - Peekaboo Beans Inc (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is opening a permanent location in Tsawwassen Mills following the successful course of Peekaboo Beans' trial pop-up shops across the country. The store is now open in the updated location within the mall, which is conveniently located in the busy 'kid zone'. The official grand opening is set for April 14, 2019 and will feature a day full of fun events for kids, along with media and influencer appearances.

Traci Costa, Founder and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "The success of our pop-up locations showed us that there is still value in a physical retail store. A recent study from the International Council of Shopping Centers has also proven that there is a significant link between a physical store leading to greater brand presence and in turn, overall web traffic. We have been working to ensure our brand maximizes all distribution points that are available to us as we continue to expand our revenue margins."

Following the Company's business model restructuring in October 2018, focus has been placed on reducing costs while building out Peekaboo Beans' sales network. As part of the omni-channel approach, the flagship location will provide a retail experience that remains preferable for a significant portion of the market, allowing Peekaboo Beans to ensure every distribution channel is accounted for.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on ethically produced clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

To learn more about Peekaboo Beans, visit: www.peekaboobeans.com.

