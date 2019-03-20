New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Drink Companies Prepare for the Coming of CBD Beverages," featuring Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI).

"We are extremely pleased with the taste of the product," said Ernesto Aguila, president of CLR Roasters. "It is very exciting to bring a new product to market that has so much interest within the coffee beverage category. I have not seen a door opener like this since Javalution Coffee Company created the first fortified coffees."

CBD beverages are more than just a novelty; they're a way to make CBD consumption better fit with people's everyday lives and socializing, and to blaze a trail for cannabis drinks to follow. By putting CBD in drinks, manufacturers such as Youngevity are making it possible for consumers to enjoy their CBD in common social settings, such as cafes, bars and restaurants. While one person orders an alcoholic drink and another sips a soft drink, a third could be enjoying a CBD drink, all at the same time. YGYI's move helps brings CBD consumption into the mainstream.

About Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International Inc., an emerging conglomerate operating in three distinct business segments including a vertically integrated coffee enterprise, a vertically integrated Hemp based product development enterprise including end to end processing, and a Direct Selling Enterprise that consists of an expanding portfolio of consumer brands developed with its in-house product development team and distributed by traditional and non-traditional channels, including a multi country direct selling network. For more information, visit the company's website at www.YGYI.com

