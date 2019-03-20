Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2019) - NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL) (the "Company"), a one-stop shop for all things cannabis through the intelligent connection of consumers and companies, is officially launching its social media platform, NUGL 2.0 in conjunction with NUGL Media Group's very first NUGL Magazine to print at KDAY's Krush Groove event featuring Ice Cube at the LA Forum on 4/20.

NUGL Launched 2.0 in BETA last week with great results. "We are really happy with the feedback on the latest version of our software. We believe we have finally filled the void between social media and the cannabis marketplace and are excited for the future of our community," stated Ryan Bartlette, CMO of NUGL. "We feel KDAY's Krush Groove: 10th Anniversary is the perfect place to introduce NUGL Magazine and our new social media platform to the community."

NUGL has also added Esther M. Santos as the Head of Strategy. Previously, Santos was the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Advanced Nutrients. "I have been watching NUGL grow over the past year and I have been very impressed with the positioning and strategy in the market place. NUGL stands to become a cannabis leader, but also a household name looking to carve off market share from the likes of Facebook and Instagram," stated Santos

About Esther M. Santos https://www.linkedin.com/in/esthersantos

Esther is a top-producing and award-winning sales & operations executive, who has been featured in Forbes, Inc. Magazine, Los Angeles Business Journal, and several other publications applauding her business achievements over the years. She is poised and self-confident and thrives in providing professional and high-quality service, support, and leadership in high-stress, rapidly changing environments.

About Krush Goovehttps://www.935kday.com/2019/01/28/are-you-ready-for-krush-groove-2019/

After months of anticipation, the day is set. The Krush Groove 2019 lineup has been revealed and it has many heavy-hitters representing the West Coast. It was announced this past weekend that Romeo of the KDAY Morning Show would be announcing the Krush Groove lineup today at 7am and it did not disappoint. The lineup includes West Coast legends, MC Eiht, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quik, Too Short, Warren G, E-40, Mack 10, Cleveland's Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Ice Cube. A sold-out show is expected this year too as it falls on the special April 20th date, so KDAY Nation will be having a good time on 4/20.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

