Jakroo Inc. Custom Apparel Named the Official Clothing Provider of the 2019 USA CRITS Series

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2019 / Jakroo Inc. (OTCQB: JKRO) ('Jakroo,' or the 'Company'), a company specializing in the custom design, manufacture and direct sale of customized technical endurance apparel for the Cycling, Triathlon, Active and Nordic Skiing markets, today announced that Jakroo Custom Apparel has been named the Official Clothing Provider of the 2019 USA CRITS Series.

Dubbed 'American Street Track Racing,' the growing series is back for the 13th year, adding three new races to make a nine-race series, plus a Series Finale. The three category leaders, Series Leader, Lap Leader and Best Young Rider and for both men and women, will be outfitted with the 'Nova' custom jersey made by Jakroo. Jakroo will also be the title sponsor of the Best Young Rider jersey.

Criteriums, or 'Crits,' are American street track racing. Started in the United States, this form of bicycle racing using a short circuit (track) as its course which allows spectators to see the racers every couple of minutes. USA CRITS began in 2006 and runs America's only criterium series. 2019 USA CRITS is expected to be comprised of 24 racing teams and 4,500 ' Run and Ride' event participants held at 12 metro venues across the United States between March and August of 2019.

As a former professional bike racer for 15 years, Jakroo's Ben Jacques-Maynes understands the need to support professional bike racing in the United States. Mr. Jacques-Maynes stated: 'Jakroo is proud to sponsor the USA CRITS Series and we are focused on supporting the development and growth of professional bike racing in the United States. Along with our three D1 sponsored teams competing in the events, providing the leaders jerseys gives us a great testing ground for our latest product innovations.'

Derek Wiseman, COO of Jakroo, commented, 'We are pleased to demonstrate our support of the 2019 USA CRITS cycling series by sponsoring the event. This premier event is expected to attract more than 100,000 fans and have 20 live streamed events, which should provide meaningful exposure for Jakroo. We hope to increase awareness amongst cyclists and the American public about Jakroo's made to order, custom designed endurance apparal and the unique advantages of our products and ordering process,' concluded Mr. Wiseman.

About Jakroo, Inc.

Jakroo, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and direct sale of customized technical endurance apparel for the cycling, triathlon, active and nordic skiing markets across Asia, Europe and North America. Our made-to-order, just-in-time (known as JIT) manufacturing process and vertical integration of design, sales and distribution minimizes risk, provides autonomous control of quality across all stages of our vertically integrated supply chain and maximizes value to our customers.

Our business model is based on the concept of leveraging the global resources across the organization to create and deliver a rich, collaborative, and highly customizable experience for each individual customer.

